Stockton firefighters spot man with stolen firehouse tree
A Stockton Fire Department crew was returning to Station 2 on West Sonora Street about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when they spotted a man walking away from the firehouse carrying a decorative tree display, police reported. When the Engine 2 crew arrived at the firehouse, they observed their tree display was missing and went back out to find and detain the man seen walking away.
