Stockton firefighters spot man with stolen firehouse tree

A Stockton Fire Department crew was returning to Station 2 on West Sonora Street about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when they spotted a man walking away from the firehouse carrying a decorative tree display, police reported. When the Engine 2 crew arrived at the firehouse, they observed their tree display was missing and went back out to find and detain the man seen walking away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.