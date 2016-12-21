South Stockton purse snatchings may b...

South Stockton purse snatchings may be linked

Stockton police were investigating two purse snatchings Tuesday on the city's south side with different suspect descriptions but identical suspect vehicle descriptions. The first was reported at 3:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Mariposa Road in southeast Stockton.

