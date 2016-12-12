Roseville Gas Prices Up During Holida...

Roseville Gas Prices Up During Holiday Break

Roseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have bounced off recent lows, creeping upward during the holiday break. With the exception of low price leader Costco at $2.15 per gallon, prices have jumped well over the $2.20 mark.

