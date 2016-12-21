Join the International World Peace Rose Gardens organization for a rose pruning demonstration at the University Park World Peace Rose Garden on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. What Participants will learn how to prune the most popular of rose varieties such as hybrid teas, grandiflora, floribunda, and more. Topics will include pruners, gloves, sharpening pruners, pruning saws, dormant sprays, composting beds, and when to fertilize.

