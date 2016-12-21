Robbers attack, pistol-whip woman unl...

Robbers attack, pistol-whip woman unloading car in north Stockton

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: RecordNET

A woman was attacked and robbed Saturday evening by four males with guns as she was getting items out of her car in a north Stockton residential neighborhood, police reported. The woman was outside in the 1400 block of Woodcreek Way, just east of Davis Road near Dentoni Park and Oakwood Elementary School about 7:30 p.m., when four males armed with guns appeared and forced her to the ground, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family 15 hr Jesus Is 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 20 hr Voyeur 17,455
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Dec 6 Concerned for us 5
News Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap... Nov 29 C LiP 2
News Disneyland Resort gets solar power Nov '16 Solarman 2
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14) Nov '16 Stockton209 4
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,310 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC