Robbers attack, pistol-whip woman unloading car in north Stockton

A woman was attacked and robbed Saturday evening by four males with guns as she was getting items out of her car in a north Stockton residential neighborhood, police reported. The woman was outside in the 1400 block of Woodcreek Way, just east of Davis Road near Dentoni Park and Oakwood Elementary School about 7:30 p.m., when four males armed with guns appeared and forced her to the ground, according to police.

