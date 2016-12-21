Red Kettle donations down
STOCKTON – Donations given to Salvation Army bell ringers throughout the county are down this year, but that hasn't dampened the spirits of the nonprofit organization. Lt. Doug Hanson, the Salvation Army Stockton Corps officer, said donations for the organization's Red Kettle campaign this year in Stockton are down 20 percent from last year as the public contributes to other worthy causes.
