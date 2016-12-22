Reader Photo Challenge: Backyard inspiration
This month's Readers Photo Challenge assignment was to find a subject to photograph no further than one's backyard. The goal of the challenge is to find inspiration in something close to home as picturesque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|15 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov 29
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC