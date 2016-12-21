Pro-Black Lives Matter activists DEFEND Starbucks employee who...

Pro-Black Lives Matter group posted a Facebook item claiming that a Starbucks barista spit in the coffee served to a police officer in Stockton, California At least that is what is being claimed on Thursday by an organization that posted an image on Facebook of whom it claims to be a police officer in Stockton, California, who was served a Starbucks coffee 'with a side of spit.' Both the Stockton Police Department and Starbucks have denied that a pro-BLM barista spit into the officer's coffee, according to FOX40 TV .

