Passenger killed when Jaguar runs light, slams into sign
There are 1 comment on the RecordNET story from Monday Dec 19, titled Passenger killed when Jaguar runs light, slams into sign. In it, RecordNET reports that:
The young man, whose name had not been released pending family notification, was riding in the Jaguar when it failed to stop at the red light on westbound March Lane at Pershing Avenue about 9:20 p.m., according to the report. The Jaguar went out of control and collided with a large sign.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
They were racing with a black SUV. Very sad to have seen the person trapped in car and not survive. Prayers for the family.
