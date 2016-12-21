Passenger killed when Jaguar runs lig...

Passenger killed when Jaguar runs light, slams into sign

The young man, whose name had not been released pending family notification, was riding in the Jaguar when it failed to stop at the red light on westbound March Lane at Pershing Avenue about 9:20 p.m., according to the report. The Jaguar went out of control and collided with a large sign.

Raiderfan

Elk Grove, CA

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
They were racing with a black SUV. Very sad to have seen the person trapped in car and not survive. Prayers for the family.
