Nick Diaz: I'M Finally the Face of Weed ... Smoke Me, Bro
Nick hit up a head shop in Stockton, CA on Monday and found that artsy toner pipe designers had used his face -- and his brother Nate Diaz 's face -- as the inspiration for some new glass. Nick had previously said he considers himself the #1 stoner athlete in the world -- so, this is kind of like an honor.
