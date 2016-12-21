Motorist carjacked in west Stockton
The violent carjacking occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Country Club Boulevard just west of Interstate 5. The carjackers were all described as black men about 20 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 and 180 to 190 pounds, last seen wearing dark jeans and black hooded sweatshirts, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|15 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov 29
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC