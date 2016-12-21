Motorist carjacked in west Stockton

The violent carjacking occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Country Club Boulevard just west of Interstate 5. The carjackers were all described as black men about 20 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 and 180 to 190 pounds, last seen wearing dark jeans and black hooded sweatshirts, according to police.

