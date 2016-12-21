Merced College board taps next leader

Merced College board taps next leader

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: University Business

Chris Vitelli, Merced College's vice president of student services, was named Tuesday as the next president of the school, capping a year that has been troubled by internal disputes at the campus and unanswered questions about the departure of its last leader. The Merced College Board of Trustees selected Vitelli by a unanimous vote, choosing the graduate of Harvard and the University of Florida over four other finalists.

