Man gunned down in Stockton's 48th homicide of year
The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of East Marsh Street, just east of South Filbert Street. Officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov 29
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC