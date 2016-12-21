In solemn ceremony, California electors cast votes for Hillary Clinton

In a proceeding long on formalities and short on speeches, California's 55 electors cast their vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday, a ceremony that coincided almost exactly with Republican Donald Trump clinching the national electoral college win. Contrasting with the spirited protests outside the state Capitol, the mood in the state Assembly chambers was muted, even a bit glum, as electors, tapped by the state's Democratic establishment, convened to cast their votes for Clinton.

