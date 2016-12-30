Governor Jerry Brown Lauds Release of Documents for Delta Tunnels Water Grab

California Governor Jerry Brown today lauded the release of the "final" environmental documents for the controversial Delta Tunnels, a plan that fishermen, Tribal leaders, conservationists, family farmers and environmental justice advocates consider to be the most environmentally destructive public works project in California history. Brown touted the California WaterFix, his proposal to build two massive tunnels under the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, as "California's effort to modernize the state's water infrastructure."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.