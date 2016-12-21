Girl fights off would-be kidnappers in Weston Ranch
Stockton police learned Tuesday that two males tried to kidnap a girl Monday in the Weston Ranch area of southwest Stockton. Police said the girl was walking home from school about 5 p.m. near William Moss and McDougald boulevards when two males pulled up in a white four-door Toyota Corolla with a license plate number beginning with 687.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|15 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov 29
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC