Freedom Day Parade planned
The yearly event, which is organized by the Stockton Black Leadership Council, will celebrate the 154th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln, declaring "that all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, 'and henceforward shall be free.' ” The parade will start at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov 29
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC