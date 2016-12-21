Former DA candidate dies

Gary Hickey, a veteran prosecutor and defense attorney whose own brushes with the law made headlines during his unsuccessful run for San Joaquin County district attorney in 2014, has died. A Lodi resident, Hickey first spent about seven years as a prosecutor at the District Attorney's Office, but left the post more than 20 years ago after his wife become ill and he could no longer commit to the long hours.

