Ex-treasurer arraigned as firefighters glare

Thursday

Former Lodi firefighter Oscar Picazo sat alone in the courtroom of the Lodi branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court, wringing his hands together and gazing at the floor with furrowed brow. To his left, two dozen members of the Lodi Professional Firefighters Union, Local 1225, watched in silence as their former treasurer faced felony charges after allegedly embezzling nearly $300,000 from the union.

