Ex-treasurer arraigned as firefighters glare
Former Lodi firefighter Oscar Picazo sat alone in the courtroom of the Lodi branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court, wringing his hands together and gazing at the floor with furrowed brow. To his left, two dozen members of the Lodi Professional Firefighters Union, Local 1225, watched in silence as their former treasurer faced felony charges after allegedly embezzling nearly $300,000 from the union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 6
|Concerned for us
|5
|Stockton Police: Man Shot Several Times in Seap...
|Nov 29
|C LiP
|2
|Disneyland Resort gets solar power
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|2
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Judge approves California city's bankruptcy plan (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC