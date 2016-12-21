Cold follows another hot year
It may seem a strange time to point this out, with a mass of frigid Arctic air bearing down on California next week, but Stockton just finished one of its warmest years on record. 2016 will apparently go in the books as the seventh-warmest year since records were kept at the airport in the late 1940s.
