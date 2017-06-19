West Stockbridge may see a marijuana dispensary
An eastern Massachusetts company is eyeing West Stockbridge as the potential site of a marijuana dispensary. Ipswich Pharmaceuticals representatives met with the Select Board last week as it begins to size up the community for a facility.
