Tributes pour in for Robert Blafield, Berkshire Lyric founder and celebrated musical leader
Robert Blafield, a longtime member of the Berkshires' community who "breathed music," died Saturday following a long illness. He was 89. A composer, pianist, organist, choral director and conductor, Blafield founded the Berkshire Lyric Theatre - now known as Berkshire Lyric - in 1963.
