Rinaldo Del Gallo, III: Past time for Pittsfield to ban plastic bags
Monday night, Dalton joined Great Barrington, Williamstown, Lee, Lenox, Adams and Stockbridge in banning single use plastic bags at a special town meeting. There were a handful of loud complaints, but the yeas had it by about a 3-1 margin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fam...
|Wed
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun '17
|Hugh Turds
|3
|Lenox Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|The El Dorado
|May '17
|billwarnken
|1
|xxxxxx
|May '17
|Paul Kersey
|3
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|72
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May '17
|Paul Kersey
|58
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC