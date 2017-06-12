Our Opinion: Berkshires want to see m...

Our Opinion: Berkshires want to see more of Rep. Neal

Thursday Jun 8

U.S. First District Representative Richard Neal is under attack from some Berkshire residents, and residents in rural towns east of the Berkshires, for his inaccessibility. The promise of a Berkshire town hall in the fall is only a start in addressing those concerns.

