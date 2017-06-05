Monterey 5BR $830,000
Very unique, splendidly updated family compound/legal 2-family w/income producing opportunity, surrounded by plush green lawn, located on an enchanted country road in Monterey, MA. Walk to lake Garfield sandy beach, hike the Beartown State Forest trails from your backyard, Ski Butternut 10 minutes away and eat, shop and enjoy Great Barrington, Stockbridge and Lenox, all within a short drive.
