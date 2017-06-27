Monterey 5BR $830,000
Very unique, splendidly updated family compound, or legal 2-family w/income producing opportunity, a magical place surrounded by plush green lawn, located on an enchanted country road in Monterey, MA. Walk to the Lake Garfield sandy beach, Hike the trails in Beartown State Forest from your backyard, Ski Butternut 10 minutes away and enjoy all that Great Barrington, Stockbridge and Lenox offer, all within a short drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|Lenox Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|14
|The El Dorado
|May '17
|billwarnken
|1
|xxxxxx
|May '17
|Paul Kersey
|3
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|72
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May '17
|Paul Kersey
|58
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Mysti Q
|293
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC