Lenox 4BR $749,000
Gracious renovated Lenox Village Colonialsurrounded by an acre of landscaped privacy...a little in Stockbridge which allows use of that town's beach on the Stockbridge Bowl. Spacious living room with fireplace and built-ins, formal dining room, eat-in country kitchen, decking w/auto-awning cover & wonderful screened porch, attached garage.
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|Lenox Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|14
|The El Dorado
|May 24
|billwarnken
|1
|xxxxxx
|May 19
|Paul Kersey
|3
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May 13
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May '17
|Paul Kersey
|58
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Mysti Q
|293
