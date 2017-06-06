Jukebox Musical Million Dollar Quartet to Run This Summer at The Unicorn Theatre
Berkshire Theatre Group presents Tony Award-winning jukebox musical and epic night of rock 'n roll, Million Dollar Quartet, directed and music direction by James Barry . Million Dollar Quartet runs from June 14 through July 15 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|Lenox Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|14
|The El Dorado
|May 24
|billwarnken
|1
|xxxxxx
|May 19
|Paul Kersey
|3
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May 13
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May '17
|Paul Kersey
|58
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Mysti Q
|293
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC