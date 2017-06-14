Joshua Jackson-Led Children of a Less...

Joshua Jackson-Led Children of a Lesser God, Helmed by Kenny Leon, Bows This Month at BTG

Wednesday Jun 14

Berkshire Theatre Group presents the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, directed by Tony Award-winner, Kenny Leon . Children of a Lesser God runs from June 22 through July 22 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage in Stockbridge, MA.

