Jacob's Pillow unveils plans for year-round dance center
After 85 years, Jacob's Pillow, home to the country's longest-running summer dance festival, is taking major steps to become a year-round dance center, providing off-season residencies for 10-15 choreographers per year. The residency program is one of several initiatives the Pillow plans to launch as part of "Vision '22," a five-year plan that includes a new summer program for emerging choreographers, year-round conferences and workshops, and enhanced engagement with communities in its home base in Becket and nearby Pittsfield.
