image description

Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School will host a portfolio exhibit by this year's eighth-grade graduating class, a free event taking place Tuesday, June 6, at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, June 7, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the school, 35 West Plain Road. The Class of 2017's 22 soon-to-be graduates have journeyed together from first through eighth grade and will present their handmade books in core academic subjects including history, mathematics, biology, chemistry, botany, language arts and foreign language, and portfolios of work in handwork, woodwork, geometry, 2D and 3D art.

