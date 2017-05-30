Go on a 'PlayDate' in the Berkshire Botanical Garden
Janet and Thomas Howard of North Carolina check out the meditation space created by Jeffrey All of Spencertown, New York at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. The structure is part of a series of playhouses imagined by designers and builders throughout the garden for "children of all ages?? as part of an installation titled PlayDate! Allen Timmons of Great Barrington has created a colorful cottage for kids at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge.
