Calif. group buys Blantyre

Blantyre, the Gilded Age cottage that the Fitzpatrick family turned into a luxury resort, restaurant and spa after purchasing the then vacant property in 1980, has been sold to a California-based group with extensive experience in the lodging industry. Fitzpatrick Holdings LLC has sold the 115-year-old property for $4.6 million to Blantyre Hotel Ventures LLC, which is based in the San Francisco Bay area, according to documents filed at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds in Pittsfield.

