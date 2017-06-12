Boston Globe spotlight team wins Riggs Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media

The Austen Riggs Center awards this prize annually to a select group of professional journalists, writers, and media professionals who create exemplary work that contributes to the public's understanding of mental health issues Stockbridge, Mass. - June 14, 2017 - The Austen Riggs Center is pleased to announce the winner of the 2017 Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media: The Boston Globe Spotlight Team, comprised of reporters Maria Cramer, Scott Helman, Michael Rezendes, Jenna Russell, and Todd Wallack, and editors Scott Allen and Anica Butler, for their story "The San Antonio Way: How one Texas city took on mental health as a community -- and became a national model," part of the series, "The Desperate and the Dead."

