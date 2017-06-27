Billing dispute settled, work on fighting Stockbridge Bowl weeds can continue
Eurasian milfoil, an invasive species, is so prolific in the Stockbridge Bowl that is threatens to put a chokehold on the lake, Stockbridge, Mass., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Ongoing efforts to clean up the weeds will be augmented by further dredging of areas where the weed threatens to choke the lake outlet.
