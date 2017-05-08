West Stockbridge voters OK budget, school assessment
Voters approved all 37 articles and the town's $5.06 million budget for fiscal 2018 at the annual town meeting Monday night, according to Administrative Assistant Mark Webber. About 90 of the town's 1,164 registered voters, less than 1 percent, participated in the meeting, which lasted just over an hour.
