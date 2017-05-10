Voters to decide West Stockbridge Select Board race
Those aren't new leaves that have been popping up in front of residences all over West Stockbridge this spring; they're lawn signs provided by the two candidates vying for a three-year term on the Select Board. Earl Moffatt, the incumbent, is being challenged by Bernie Fallon, and the race will be decided at Monday's annual town elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|75
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May 8
|Mysti Q
|293
|Lenox voters nix 2 hotel tax breaks
|May 8
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Ex-Police Chief Buffis to sell home to pay for ... (Sep '13)
|May 8
|Irate taxpayer
|38
|Superior Court Briefs: April 26 - April 27
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar '17
|Salons Esq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC