Two newcomers among five picked for Stockbridge Planning Board

There's a new lineup on the town's Planning Board following Tuesday's annual election, with three incumbents and two newcomers seated on the seven-member board charged with overseeing a reboot of the town's zoning bylaws. Voters also endorsed Terry Flynn's uncontested run for the three-year Select Board seat vacated by Stephen Shatz.

