Two newcomers among five picked for Stockbridge Planning Board
There's a new lineup on the town's Planning Board following Tuesday's annual election, with three incumbents and two newcomers seated on the seven-member board charged with overseeing a reboot of the town's zoning bylaws. Voters also endorsed Terry Flynn's uncontested run for the three-year Select Board seat vacated by Stephen Shatz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xxxxxx
|9 hr
|Paul Kersey
|3
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May 13
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|75
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May 8
|Mysti Q
|293
|Lenox voters nix 2 hotel tax breaks
|May 8
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Ex-Police Chief Buffis to sell home to pay for ... (Sep '13)
|May 8
|Irate taxpayer
|38
|Superior Court Briefs: April 26 - April 27
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC