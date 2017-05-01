Temporary Housatonic bridge expected ...

Temporary Housatonic bridge expected to open Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

A temporary bridge on Park St./Route 183 in Housatonic will be ready for traffic by Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The agency said the bridge installation was nearly complete as crews work on an "accelerated schedule" to get traffic flowing through an important artery while ongoing work to the original bridge continues into spring of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Superior Court Briefs: April 26 - April 27 Apr 30 Paul Kersey 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar '17 Salons Esq 2
News Why your next therapy session might include a h... Mar '17 lookinthemirror 11
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mar '17 Shakes My Head 6
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar '17 Plant Valantiti 2
News New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie... Mar '17 Choochie 5
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... Mar '17 Jose Dryback 66
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC