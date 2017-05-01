Temporary Housatonic bridge expected to open Wednesday
A temporary bridge on Park St./Route 183 in Housatonic will be ready for traffic by Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The agency said the bridge installation was nearly complete as crews work on an "accelerated schedule" to get traffic flowing through an important artery while ongoing work to the original bridge continues into spring of 2018.
