Tanglewood is a $103m economic engine for the Berkshires, study says

The Tanglewood summer music festival brings more than $103 million in economic activity to the Berkshires each year - up about 70 percent from 2008 estimates, according to a forthcoming study. The roughly $40 million boost comes from an increase in visitors of about 35,000 a year, and a change in their habits, according to Stephen Sheppard, a Williams College economics professor who led both the 2008 research and the study set for release this summer.

