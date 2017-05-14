Tanglewood is a $103m economic engine for the Berkshires, study says
The Tanglewood summer music festival brings more than $103 million in economic activity to the Berkshires each year - up about 70 percent from 2008 estimates, according to a forthcoming study. The roughly $40 million boost comes from an increase in visitors of about 35,000 a year, and a change in their habits, according to Stephen Sheppard, a Williams College economics professor who led both the 2008 research and the study set for release this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May 13
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|75
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May 8
|Mysti Q
|293
|Lenox voters nix 2 hotel tax breaks
|May 8
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Ex-Police Chief Buffis to sell home to pay for ... (Sep '13)
|May 8
|Irate taxpayer
|38
|Superior Court Briefs: April 26 - April 27
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar '17
|Salons Esq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC