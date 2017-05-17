Stockbridge voters OK regional school funding formula that will cost them more
Voters at Monday night's annual town meeting resoundingly approved a new formula on how to charge taxpayers in each town in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District for future capital investment projects. The approval by the third town in the district means the new formula is now in effect, opening the door to a potential new renovation proposal for Monument Mountain Regional High School.
