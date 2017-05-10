Stockbridge School of Agriculture Cel...

Stockbridge School of Agriculture Celebrates 95th Commencement

At the 95th commencement for the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, speakers told the 47 graduates they will become stewards of the world through their chosen professions, leaders in the sustainability movement and the latest proud addition to a long-standing family of graduates who support each other. Degrees were awarded to 13 graduates in arboriculture and community forest management, 12 in equine management, five in sustainable food and farming, three in sustainable horticulture, nine in landscape contracting and five in turfgrass management.

