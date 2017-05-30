Sandisfield Players bringing back 'Un...

Sandisfield Players bringing back 'Under Milk Wood

Friday May 19 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Sandisfield Players is bringing back its production of Dylan Thomas' "Under Milk Wood" this weekend in a pair of performances Saturday evening at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge and Sunday afternoon at Norfolk Library in Norfolk, Conn. Saturday's performance begins at 7; Sunday afternoon's performance begins at 4. For information about these performances, please contact these venues directly.

