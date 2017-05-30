Sandisfield Players bringing back 'Under Milk Wood
Sandisfield Players is bringing back its production of Dylan Thomas' "Under Milk Wood" this weekend in a pair of performances Saturday evening at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge and Sunday afternoon at Norfolk Library in Norfolk, Conn. Saturday's performance begins at 7; Sunday afternoon's performance begins at 4. For information about these performances, please contact these venues directly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|1 hr
|Hugh Turds
|3
|Lenox Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|14
|The El Dorado
|May 24
|billwarnken
|1
|xxxxxx
|May 19
|Paul Kersey
|3
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May 13
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|68
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May 8
|Mysti Q
|293
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC