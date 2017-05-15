Performers to mark launch of West Stockbridge arts complex
Musicians, clowns and troubadours will be in the center of town on Sunday to mark the official opening of Turn Park Art Space, a cultural and recreational complex years in the making. The interdisciplinary event will begin at at 1 p.m. at the space on Moscow Road, just south of Hotchkiss Mobiles and the Diana Felber Gallery.
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May 13
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|75
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May 8
|Mysti Q
|293
|Lenox voters nix 2 hotel tax breaks
|May 8
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Ex-Police Chief Buffis to sell home to pay for ... (Sep '13)
|May 8
|Irate taxpayer
|38
|Superior Court Briefs: April 26 - April 27
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar '17
|Salons Esq
|2
