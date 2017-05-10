Lanesborough Select Board backs choic...

Lanesborough Select Board backs choice of solar developer for town land

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

A Framingham-based alternative energy firm may be the town's best hope to install a solar array on long-dormant municipal land just north of Town Hall. The Select Board has backed the Lanesborough Energy Committee's selection of Ameresco to develop part of the 16-acre tract behind the Laural Ridge Senior Residence along North Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08) Sat Ozzie King Of Zyl... 73
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... May 9 Paul Kersey 75
News Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09) May 8 Mysti Q 293
News Lenox voters nix 2 hotel tax breaks May 8 Cops are Degenerates 3
News Ex-Police Chief Buffis to sell home to pay for ... (Sep '13) May 8 Irate taxpayer 38
News Superior Court Briefs: April 26 - April 27 Apr 30 Paul Kersey 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar '17 Salons Esq 2
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC