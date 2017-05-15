Fiscal stakes high in Stockbridge budget vote
The town is confronting financial challenges, what with massive costs for repairing six deteriorating bridges, replacing the collapsing town highway garage and handling a 9.5 percent operating budget increase for fiscal 2018. Amid concern over the array of cost increases and an uncertain impact on the town's tax rate, town officials sought to reassure citizens attending the Finance Committee's "baby town meeting" last Monday that the municipal coffers can handle the burdens of infrastructure upgrades, higher costs for ambulance service provided by Lee and Lenox, and the normal year-to-year operating budget increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Videotape rape case to return (Feb '08)
|May 13
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|73
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|75
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|May 8
|Mysti Q
|293
|Lenox voters nix 2 hotel tax breaks
|May 8
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Ex-Police Chief Buffis to sell home to pay for ... (Sep '13)
|May 8
|Irate taxpayer
|38
|Superior Court Briefs: April 26 - April 27
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar '17
|Salons Esq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC