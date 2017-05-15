Fiscal stakes high in Stockbridge bud...

Fiscal stakes high in Stockbridge budget vote

Sunday May 14 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

The town is confronting financial challenges, what with massive costs for repairing six deteriorating bridges, replacing the collapsing town highway garage and handling a 9.5 percent operating budget increase for fiscal 2018. Amid concern over the array of cost increases and an uncertain impact on the town's tax rate, town officials sought to reassure citizens attending the Finance Committee's "baby town meeting" last Monday that the municipal coffers can handle the burdens of infrastructure upgrades, higher costs for ambulance service provided by Lee and Lenox, and the normal year-to-year operating budget increases.

