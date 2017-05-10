Berkshire Chamber Players make a welcome bow as Mozart meets Mahicans at Stockbridge Library
So, in 1772, when the 16-year-old Mozart was composing his Divertimento, K. 136, in Salzburg, what was the news in Stockbridge? The town was 35 years old and Mahican Indians were still living there. There were two public schools, one in the Curtisville section and another along what is now Route 7. These nuggets of historical lore introduced the Berkshire Chamber Players in their debut Friday night in the Stockbridge Library, which is presenting them in a new concert series.
