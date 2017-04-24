West Stockbridge annual town meeting preview

SUMMARY: Voters will consider 37 articles that include borrowing money to pay for a new highway plow/sander truck, an appropriation to offset debt service for the Village School/Town Hall conversion, and free cash transfers to pay for roof repairs and a state-mandated emergency action plan for the Shaker Mill Dam. HIGHLIGHTS: More than half of the town's budget is contained in West Stockbridge's $2.7 million assessment for the operating portion of the fiscal 2018 Berkshire Hills Regional School District budget, a sum that is $111,634 less than the current fiscal year.

