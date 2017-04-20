Thousands expected to visit Stockbridge shrine on Divine Mercy Weekend, April 22-23
More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the annual Divine Mercy Sunday Weekend festivities on April 22-23 at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, the home of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception. The annual event, which occurs just weeks before the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, is hosted by the Marian Fathers, who have promoted the Divine Mercy message and devotion since 1941.
