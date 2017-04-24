Temporary bridge in Housatonic to open May 1
A temporary bridge in Housatonic should have traffic flowing by May 1. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Wednesday crews will work around the clock Monday to install the bridge in an effort to keep the Park Street/Route 183 artery open during ongoing work to the Housatonic Bridge. The estimated $3.2 million project will not be completed until March 2018, according to the agency.
